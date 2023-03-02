SIERRA VISTA—Sally Echave Epperson (Celia Alicia), (80) passed away unexpectedly February 22, 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, nana, great grandmother and aunt. Surviving her is her best friend and husband, Robert (Bob) Epperson. She is also survived by her daughter, Janet Bahschnitt Gotschika (Bill), her grandsons Ken Bahschnitt and Justin Gotschika (Riki), granddaughter Shelby Gotschika, granddaughter Aleesha Kingsley, sisters Sylvia Stock (Joe) and Stella Burke (Richard), great grandchildren Bill’ee Kingsley, Karter Bahschnitt, Addison Driscoll, Ayden Driscoll, and Onyx Gotschika as well as numerous nieces and nephews, three sisters-in-law Dolly Echave, Vangie Pedregon and Bebe Gonzales Benites.
She is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Bahschnitt, granddaughter Kristie Bahschnitt, her parents Albert and Emma Echave and siblings Esther Mesa, Ruth Herrera, Bertha Martinez, John Echave, Manuel Echave, Ernesta Echave, Gloria Fenderson, Larry Echave, Nancy Skinner, Bobby Echave, and George Echave.
Sally attended Central School, Horace Mann and graduated from Bisbee High School in 1960. Following graduation, she worked as a legal secretary and for an insurance agency. When she moved to Morenci, she began work as a school secretary until she retired in the early 1990’s. After moving to Sierra Vista, she worked in the fine arts department of Buena Schools until 2012.
Sally led a healthy and full life, and she derived great pleasure in spending time with her immediate and extended family. She and Bob had a marriage that served as a role model. She always placed Bob’s needs ahead of her own. In fact, the needs of others were a priority for Sally.
She loved butterflies, hummingbirds, doves, hawks and multiple flowers and cacti. She nurtured her plants and fed the birds daily.
Family gatherings were frequent and numerous where dining, card games and laughter abounded. Sally was a fabulous cook who never hesitated to invite others to share her home-cooked meals.
Sally’s love of God was dominant in her life. She prayed on Thanksgiving for the love, labor and leisure blessings she received from God.
She was an active member of the St. Patrick Women’s Club and Bible Study Group. These were definite priorities in her life as she exemplified a life of giving of herself to help others.
She leaves behind a large group of admirers and family members who will miss her deeply.
Services will be held March 11, 2023, at St. Patrick Church,100 Quality Hill Rd, Bisbee, Arizona 85603. Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m.
A private burial will be held at a later date in Morenci, Arizona.