Sally Echave Epperson (Celia Alicia), 80

SIERRA VISTA—Sally Echave Epperson (Celia Alicia), (80) passed away unexpectedly February 22, 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, nana, great grandmother and aunt. Surviving her is her best friend and husband, Robert (Bob) Epperson. She is also survived by her daughter, Janet Bahschnitt Gotschika (Bill), her grandsons Ken Bahschnitt and Justin Gotschika (Riki), granddaughter Shelby Gotschika, granddaughter Aleesha Kingsley, sisters Sylvia Stock (Joe) and Stella Burke (Richard), great grandchildren Bill’ee Kingsley, Karter Bahschnitt, Addison Driscoll, Ayden Driscoll, and Onyx Gotschika as well as numerous nieces and nephews, three sisters-in-law Dolly Echave, Vangie Pedregon and Bebe Gonzales Benites.

She is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Bahschnitt, granddaughter Kristie Bahschnitt, her parents Albert and Emma Echave and siblings Esther Mesa, Ruth Herrera, Bertha Martinez, John Echave, Manuel Echave, Ernesta Echave, Gloria Fenderson, Larry Echave, Nancy Skinner, Bobby Echave, and George Echave.

