Salvador Jaime, 85

SIERRA VISTA–Salvador (Sal) B. Jaime, 85, began walking on the wind, surrounded by his family, in his Sierra Vista home, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, of natural causes.
Sal was born on December 8, 1934 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He was preceeded in death by parents Jose and Marcelina Jaime, siblings Victoria, Victor, and Gloria America, and step-mother, Guadalupe. Surviving siblings include Mary Magdelana and Gloria. Sal met the love of his life, Donna Swarny, in their hometown. Their loving marriage of 60 years blessed them with four beautiful daughters.
Sal served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a radio operator where he was “Airman of the Month” several times throughout his service. After he received an honorable discharge, Sal graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1962. He had an illustrious career as an artist and technical illustrator. He was recognized many times throughout his career for excellence and creativity. His entire career was with the Federal Government in Washington D.C., Tucson, and Ft. Huachuca. During this time, he co-owned and operated Su Casa Personal Care in Tucson and Buffalo Chips and Other Southwest Originals in Tombstone. In his retirement, he spent 18 years grading tests, interacting with, and encouraging students of Allied Health at Horizon Health Care Institute.
The most important thing in the world to Sal was his family. He loved family get-togethers, spending time traveling, golfing, photography, art, cooking, and he made a friend wherever he went. One of his favorite places to travel was Rocky Point, Mexico, where he was immersed in the Mexican and Native American culture of his heritage; for which he felt great pride.
Sal volunteered within every community in which he lived. In addition to volunteering his time, he was an activist, philanthropist, and humanitarian. As an artist, he saw and felt beauty in everything. His warm, jovial nature made him a Dad/Grandpa to everybody. He was quick with a joke, quicker with a hug, and had broad shoulders on which many leaned for comfort.
Sal is survived by his beloved wife Donna, daughters Maria Church (Brian), Chris Martinez (Danny), Marcy Werne (Tim), Donna Bice (Gilbert), grandchildren Melissa, Vina, Daniel, Adam, Christina, Gabriel, Keri, Timmie, Sommer, Jason, Jaime, Mekayla, and Miranda, 18 great-grandchildren, and a large number of extended family and friends. In addition to his siblings, he is preceeded in death by grandson Jeffree Bice and numerous family pets.
Sal’s life will be celebrated on Friday, February 21 at Our Lady of the Mountains (OLM) Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by mass at 10:00 a.m.; reception immediately following in the parish hall. Internment, including military honors, will be at the Sierra Vista Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements were made with Jensen’s Sierra Vista Mortuary. The family is forever grateful to Ann Lee of OLM, and Megan Chon, RN of Valor Hospice of Sierra Vista, for providing Sal with peace, comfort, and dignity in his own home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sal’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, or Valor Hospice of Sierra Vista.
“Death… Let the time for parting be sweet. Let it not be final, but completeness. Let love fade into memory, and pain into song…”
