Sam Rumore, 92

SIERRA VISTA—Sam Rumore passed away with family and close friends by his side on December 11, 2019.
Sam was a Sierra Vista resident for more than 38 years. He leaves behind three daughters, Gladys (Phyllis), Renee, and Dawn; four grandchildren, Jackie, Erik, Ashley, and Dylan; and four great grandchildren, Jason, Julian, Ella, and Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Gladys Rumore (Ehrhardt). He was also preceded in death by his longtime companion , Sieglinde (Siggy) Coleman.
Sam was born on March 1, 1927 in Santo Stefano, Quisquina, Agregento, Sicily. His father, a native born American, decided to return to the US with family when Sam was a year and a half old. He spent most of his childhood in Brooklyn and Astoria, Queens, New York City.
He joined the U.S. Army in March 1945 and retired in August of 1976. His active duty career spanned more than 31 years. Sam served at bases across the country and overseas tours in Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and the Republic of China. He entered Germany in 1945 as a Private, Infantry, where he met his wife in Berlin after the end of hostilities. He received a field commission to Second Lieutenant at the age of 19, in 1946. He then served in occupation duty in Germany until 1948, departing Berlin as a First Lieutenant, Signal Corps.
His military decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (STOLC), World War II Victory Medal (Berlin Device), Korean Service Medal, United Service Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal (LOLC), Armed Forces Humane Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit Citation, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with three battle stars.
Sam attended the University of Nebraska (Omaha) graduating in 1964 with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. He attended the Signal Offices Advance Course in 1956 and U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in 1963.
Sam retired in 1976 as a Lieutenant Colonel at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. In 1977 he became the Town Clerk of Huachuca City until 1980; after which he served as the Director of Emergency Services of Cochise County, Arizona until 1988.
He was a member of numerous military veterans organizations, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the American Legion, Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), National Association for Uniformed Services (NAUS), and the Coronado Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) of which he was the proudest.
He became a Master Mason in 1963 joining the King Solomon Lodge, Tombstone, Arizona. On February 6, 1993 he became a member of the Scottish Rites (32).
A visitation will be held on December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at Jensen’s Mortuary, 5515 S AZ-92, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650. He will be laid to rest at the at 12:00 p.m. VA Cemetery, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. A reception will follow afterwards at VFW Post#9972, 549 Veteran’s Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
