SIERRA VISTA—Samlan Merideth (Gale), 73, With tearful eyes and broken hearts, we share the sad news of Gale’s sudden passing on Saturday, August 26th, 2023.

Born to parents Sungwan and Pongsak Kotvichai in Thailand in 1950, Gale grew up in the rural region of Sakon Nakhon with her siblings working in the family’s rice fields. Even with the limited education afforded to girls at the time, she was able to realize her goal of becoming a landowner and she proudly purchased the land on which her family still farms to this day.

