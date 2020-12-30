Samuel Joseph Abell, 67

SIERRA VISTA — Samuel Joseph Abell, 67, of Sierra Vista passed away at home, early morning on December 22, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. Sam was born in Portland, Oregon, October 5, 1953 to James and Rowena Abell and had one older brother, Daniel Abell. Sam moved to Sierra Vista permanently around 1986 and started dating his wife Claudia shortly after. Sam and Claudia were together 35 years and November 30, 1991 the two married at Sam’s family home in Oregon. Sam was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother. He is survived by his wife Claudia Abell; their four children: Travis Redlock and spouse Summer, Lanaya Sherry and spouse Matthew, Kata Abell, and Shawn Abell; along with seven grandchildren, Cash, Shawn, Abram, Edan, Janelle, Arch, and Gennesee.

The family is planning to have a small ceremony with video available, location to be determined.

