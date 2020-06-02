Samuel N Gonzales, 58

BISBEE — Born November 24, 1961 in Caro, Michigan. Died May 9, 2020 in Saginaw, Michigan. Survived by his wife, Lorenza M Gonzales, daughter, Frances Thomas and son, Samuel Gonzales Jr. both from Saginaw, Michigan, stepdaughter Yanitza Peele and stepson Jorge Ybarra. Also survived by his sister Elaria Herrera from Florida and brothers Bob VanAllen from Surprise, Arizona, Frank Gonzales from Austin, Texas, and Lino Gonzales from Saginaw, Michigan.
Sam lived in Douglas the last 8 years of his life where he opened Sam's Small Engine Repair. Working on small engines was a hobby for him more than a job. He made many friends in his lifetime who have fond memories of him. Sam will be missed by many. He was a man of strong faith and a member of First Baptist Church in Bisbee.
Memorial service will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 in the morning at First Baptist Church in Bisbee, Arizona. Internment of his ashes will take place at a later date in a private service.
