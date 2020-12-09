Sandi Conaway, 68

SIERRA VISTA — On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Sandi Conaway, loving wife and mother of three children, quietly passed away surrounded by her family at home in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Sandi was born on November 18, 1952 in Wheeling, West Virginia and she married Daniel Lee Conaway in 1972.
Sandi loved to travel and enjoyed being a passenger of life. She lived in England for many years and then traveled across the US to include Hawaii. She was an avid movie goer, and liked picnics in the park, backyard BBQs and family dinners. She was front and center of every gathering. Her small group bible study with friends was her home away from home.
Sandi was preceded in death by her husband Daniel and both her parents. She is survived by her three children, Dawn & Clint Imholte of Sierra Vista, Tommy Conaway & Family and Karrie & Michael Rozneck, all of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her sister, Holly; and by her ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, cousins, niece, and nephew.
Private services are planned. Donations may be sent on Sandi’s behalf to the First Baptist Church at 1447 S. 7th St. Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.Arrangements are being made by Jensen’s Mortuary, jensensmortuary.com.
