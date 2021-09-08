If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
ELFRIDA — Sandra E. Black, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away June 16, 2021 in Goodyear, Arizona. She was born in Douglas, Arizona on February 22, 1946.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lea Etta Murchison and father Jack Mckean and stepfather Briggs Murchison, her brothers John, Cotton, Jack, Delbert and Bill, and son Shayne.
Sandra is survived by her husband Pete Black of 49 years, children Shamarie (Bill) Scott, Kelly (Ernie) Alvarez, and Rick Black and seven grandchildren. Sandra grew up in Douglas, Arizona, where she attended Douglas grade school. She graduated high school from Buena High Sierra Vista in 1964. She worked for the United States Postal Service for 20+ years. She served as Postmaster for 12 years in McNeal and Elfrida Arizona. She loved being around family and her grandkids. She enjoyed cooking, canning, crafting, being outside and taking drives to the mountains.
A memorial service will be held Saturday September 25th, 2021 at the First Southern Baptist Church, 4151 W Sycamore Lane, Elfrida Arizona followed by a Celebration of Life at the Elfrida Community Center, 10550 Highway 191, Elfrida, Arizona.