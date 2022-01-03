Sandra Janet (Jani) Klucsarits, 58

SIERRA VISTA — Following a lengthy illness, Sandra Janet (Jani) Klucsarits, born April 19, 1963, in Orlando, Florida passed away in her home in Sierra Vista, Arizona on December 2, 2021. Janet was a U.S. Army veteran and a 28-year resident of Sierra Vista. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Lucille Ann (Draper) Bartley of Utah. She is survived by her husband Richard Klucsarits, her son Gabe Lewis of Tucson, brother, James Michael Bartley, and sister, Karen Hahlbeck of Idaho, sister Sharon Anderson of Texas, stepsons Wesley (Cassidy) Klucsarits and Bret (Sofia) Klucsarits of Sierra Vista, stepson, Rick Klucsarits of Seattle, Washington, and grandchildren, Daniel, Corey, Kensington, Elijah, and Adelyn Klucsarits. Jani was a member and regularly attended services at Faith Presbyterian Church, where she also proudly served in the Nursing Home Ministry. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. on 15 January 2022, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2053 Choctaw Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650. Due to increased Covid-19 cases, there will be no public reception following the service. Her cremains will later be interred with military honors at the Fort Huachuca Cemetery at 1 P.M. on April 19, 2022. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, the USO, or the ASPCA.
