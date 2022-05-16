Sandra ‘Sandy’ Dunlap, 81

Benson — Sandy was born Sandra Lee Grunberg on March 7, 1940 in Stockton, California to Walter F. Grundberg and Betty Bernice Pollard. Walter and Betty had another daughter together Betty, also known as “Babette” whom Sandy was very close to all her life until Babette passed a couple years ago.
Sandy married Jerry Harmon and she had her son Todd Harmon in 1963. Todd was Sandy’s pride and joy. And then when Todd married Jeani they brought three more loves into her life. Holly (son Gavin), Thiel (Camber, Charli, Knox, and Knash), and Ryder. Sandy absolutely cherished her family and loved to spend time with them and gift them with so many things, but the favorite always being her handmade quilts, beaded jewelry, stained glass, and late in her life, paintings. Sandy had an infectious laugh and she laughed often.
In her younger years she worked at a bank for many years and enjoyed it. She loved when her teenage son would come visit her. Her friend Wanda became more like family in those days. Sandy married Frank Dunlap in 1975. They made their home in San Jose, California raising Franks son David Dunlap and Todd. Frank and Sandy moved to Sedona, Arizona where Sandy enjoyed hiking frequently and the nice cool weather. They moved to Benson to retire in 1993. They had a beautiful home built up on “the hill” also known as The Heights, where Sandy loved to host family get togethers and cook extravagant meals for her family to enjoy. Sandy enjoyed volunteering at the museum and playing Mah-jongg and later Bridge with her friends. Sandy loved getting her nails done by the best (Celia), getting her hair done by her good friend Lynn, and going to lunch with her granddaughter weekly. Frank passed away in 2015 and Sandy stayed busy with their business at the Oriole trailer park.
Sandy is survived by her son, Todd (his wife Jeani, whom she became particularly close to in her last years), step-son David Dunlap and step-daughter Deborah Aukett; six grandchildren three in Arizona, Holly, Thiel, and Ryder. And three in California, Jackie, Rhiannon, and Amber. Also eight great-grandchildren, five in Arizona: Camber (cupcake), Charli, Knox, and Knash; and three In California, Jadelynn, Troy, and Kitana. Also her dog Topaz whom she loved dearly. Sandy has been missed beyond words by her family and I imagine her good friends as well. Forever in our hearts, my “Molly”, I love you stars and moons.