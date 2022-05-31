Sara Mae Burnett Gonzales, 73

TUCSON — Sara Gonzales, 73, passed away May 19th at her home in Tucson, Arizona; with her loving husband, Robert of 49 years and baby sister Wilma by her side. Sara was born in Springfield, Georgia and has lived the past 50 plus years in Arizona. She was the daughter of the Late Elbert (Snowball) and Willie Mae Burnett.
In addition to her parents Sara was preceded in death by her son; Daniel P Edwards, two sisters and a brother, Patricia Chassereau, Mary Harris and Elbert Burnett, Jr. Brother-in-law Fernie and sister in law Elva Gonzales Lytle.
She is leaving behind family from Georgia and Arizona. I know she had a special spot in her heart for each of us and loved us all in a special way. Her son, James Edwards, wife Louise, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her daughter, Elizabeth Hodges, her husband Derrell, two grandchildren and five great grandchildren, also two grandchildren of her Late son Daniel Edwards.
Sara is leaving one brother, three sisters; Lonnie Burnett, Kathleen Miller, Julie Davis and Wilma, brother in law Bryan Johnson. In Arizona she leaves her Gonzales brother-in-laws and their wives; Steve and LoLa, Gilbert and Ludi Raymond and Maria also George Gonzales. Gonzales' sister-in-laws and their husbands; Alice and Oscar Garcia, Cathy and Eddie Comacho, Terry and Roy Bradshaw, a brother-in-law, Chester Lytle. Lots of loving nieces and nephews from Georgia and Arizona.
A Rosary service was held at her home with the Priest and Deacon of St Francis Parish. There will be a Funeral Mass at the St Patrick Catholic Church to Celebrate Sara"s Life and Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Bisbee, Arizona.