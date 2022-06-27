WILLCOX — Sara Rubio Enriquez passed away and went to her heavenly resting place on June 17, 2022. She was from Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico born to Candelaria Vaesquez Tapia and Epifaino Rubio Santillan. She was an amazing woman. A great example for everyone around her as a mother, daughter, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. We will miss her dearly and we will always love and remember her. She was such a wonderfully sweet, caring, funny, generous, and uplifting soul. A beautiful person inside and out and so wholeheartedly dedicated to her family. She loved everyone unconditionally. She was an indescribably strong woman, who endured so much. She is now home with our heavenly father, no longer suffering. Where she is reunited with the love of her life Ernesto Enriquez and her loved ones in heaven. Though our hearts are heavy we can find comfort in knowing she is resting in paradise. A go fund me account has been set up at https://gofund.mef70534b0 for Sara. A Rosary will be offered Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Westlawn Chapel at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Most Popular
-
Attorney seeks dismissal of accused child molester's case
-
Five inducted into Military Intelligence Hall of Fame at Fort Huachuca
-
New football team eager to take the field at Berean
-
Monsoon starts off strong, forecasts show above-average precipitation
-
An academy of higher horse learning
-
Fresh bids farewell to Sierra Vista
-
Trustee board appointed to oversee SVUSD’s self-funded health coverage
-
Sierra Vista woman charged in hit and run of 70-year-old cyclist
-
City council approves fiscal year 2022-2023 tentative budget
-
Dueling narratives of Arizona protests ended with tear gas
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.