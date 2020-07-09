Sarah O. Velasco, 96

TUCSON – Sarah O. Velasco, born in Courtland on April 7, 1924, and a long-time Pirtleville resident, gained her independence from this earthly life on July 4, 2020.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Pablo F. Velasco; her eldest son, Joseph Paul Velasco; all but one of her 11 siblings; and her parents, Gabriel Otón and Rita Robles Otón. Sarah is survived by her sister, Virginia Lopez, and her children, Robert Daniel Velasco, Estella Velasco, Ana Graciela Velasco, Irma Velasco-Nuñez and Sam Velasco. Sarah had 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Countless others treasured her as a relation or friend.
Sarah endured many hardships with courage and determination. When her husband was called to fight in World War II, she had a one-year-old boy and another on the way. When Pablo returned, they worked hand in hand to fashion the adobe bricks to build their first home. Sarah loved her Catholic faith and was devoted to caring for her family and the people in her community. With Pablo, Sarah served as a Cub Scout pack mom for many Pirtleville youth, and she lent her sweet soprano voice to the St. Bernard and Immaculate Conception parish choirs. She prepared hundreds of children to receive their first sacraments as a catechist over three decades, and regularly visited the sick in their homes or the hospital. She always looked for ways to help those less fortunate than herself.
Sarah had a sharp intelligence and curiosity and read voraciously. She liked nothing better than to welcome people into her abode for a long chat and a home-cooked meal. She had a biting, self-deprecating sense of humor and a great talent as a storyteller. In these many ways, Sarah poured out her love for others. “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs at the days to come. Her children rise up and call her blessed.” – Proverbs 31:25, 28
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are invited to participate virtually in a rosary for Sarah at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 16, https://youtu.be/FEGNsFaKdBM, and her funeral mass at 9:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, https://youtu.be/QyLqsRq_B0s. (If you have trouble viewing these, please check here for updated links: https://www.carrillostucsonmortuary.com/obituary/sarah-velasco.)
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Sarah’s honor to Catholic Charities USA, www.catholiccharitiesusa.org.
