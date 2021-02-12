Sergeant First Class, Robert Francis Webster, 81

SIERRA VISTA — United States Army,Retired, Robert Francis Webster, 81, of Sierra Vista, Arizona on February 8, 2021.
Robert was born in Aubum, California, to Arden and Bertha Webster. He was raised in Auburn, California and graduated from Placer High School class of 1957. He served in the United States Navy and Army, retiring at the rank of Sergeant First Class. Robert married Diana Webster on September 28, 2004 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was his very own "Princess Diana."
He was a member of the First Assembly of God church. Robert truly enjoyed his family and friends.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Diana Webster of 17 years, brother, Arden L. (Patricia), sons: Robert F. (Kura), Donny A. (Michelle), daughters: Wendy G. and Janet K. Grandchildren: Matthew D., Sara N., Douglas A., Derek L., Allisa, Steven, Arnanda and Sheyenne. Great
grandchildren: Cara, Ethan, Emry, Aaron, Wyatt and Isabella. He was preceded in death by his parents: Arden and Bertha, brother Donald and sister's Ardene and Irene.
Due to the COVID restrictions set by the cemetery, a private service with military honors will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery.
