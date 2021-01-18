MUKWONAGO, WISCONSIN — SFC E7 Dennis Ralph Ewert passed away on Saturday,December 12, 2020, at Show Low Medical Center, in Arizona, from Covid Pneumonia complications. Dennis was a proud veteran who served 3 years in the US Army and spent the remaining years until retirement with the Army Reserve.
Dennis was born on August 19, 1943, in Ironwood, Michigan, to his parents, Ture Kivisto and Bonita (Rigotti) Ewert, and raised by his mother and adoptive father, Marshall Ewert. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Bonita and Marshall Ewert, and his beloved wife, Connie Ewert. Dennis is survived by his daughter, Anna Frank, his two granddaughters, Madelyn and Mila Frank, and his sister Bonnie Jean (Richard) Kraklow, along with many other family and friends.
There will be a memorial service announced at a later time due to the pandemic.
