MUKWONAGO, WISCONSIN — SFC E7 Dennis Ralph Ewert passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Show Low Medical Center, in Arizona, from Covid Pneumonia complications. The committal will be at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, 8/6 at 10am.
