HUACHUCA CITY — SFC Gary Dean Sims, 85, of Huachuca City, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. following a brief illness.Gary was born October 10, 1935 in Oaktown, Indiana, to Frank and Orpha Sims. Gary met his beautiful, loving wife, Bok Hyon Chong, while stationed in Korea and they married in 1964. Gary finished his 25-year career in the United States Army at Fort Huachuca and settled with his family in Huachuca City. He retired in 1982. He spent his life as a devoted husband, a wonderful father and an adoring grandfather. He loved all things outdoors and was a grand master of RV travelling. He travelled yearly to places great and small across America. He was also an adamant dog lover and was often seen around town with his four-legged companions, most recently, his faithful friend, Geraldine.Gary is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy.
He is survived by his wife, Bok Sims of Huachuca City, his son Brian (Stacie) Sims of Whetstone, Arizona, his daughters: Lenore McVay of Canyon Lake, California, Suzanne Sims of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, and Laura Sims of Tacoma, Washington; grandchildren: Scott Halavick, Breanna Bethel, Jana McVay and Breck McVay; and two wonderful great-grandsons; as well as his brother, Francis and numerous nieces and nephews.Travel on Dad, you are loved and missed very much.
