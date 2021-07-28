SFC, Harvey Lee McNeil, 75
SIERRA VISTA — Harvey “Mike” Lee McNeil, 75, United States Army, retired
of Sierra Vista, passed away on July 22, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona.
He was born on July 12, 1946 in Dunn, North Carolina. Harvey proudly served in the United States Army, retiring at the rank of Sergeant First Class. Harvey married Viola Iadroudakis. The couple had two sons, Richard “Ricky” and Steven McNeil, both of Texas.
Mike is survived by his two sons; Richard McNeil of Houston, Texas, Steven McNeil and his wife Angela of Lewisville, Texas, and grandchildren, Sierra, Ceanna, and Neikolys.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Viola McNeil; December 9, 2011.
At his request a private interment took place on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery.