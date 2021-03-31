SFC John Charles Meister, 66

SIERRA VISTA — John Charles Meister, United States Army, Retired, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 66 on March 16, 2021.
Born March 20, 1954 in Teaneck, New Jersey, John later attended Amphitheater High School in Tucson, Arizona and became one of the first enlisted members of the original all-volunteer U.S. Army on July 15, 1973.
While stationed at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, John met his lovely wife, Teri Marshall while volunteering at a children's crisis shelter and the two were married July 8, 1980.
As a teenager, John had dreams of becoming a police officer and went on to have extensive careers in both military and law enforcement. After completing basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Mississippi, John spent nearly 21 years in the Army rising to Sergeant First Class and serving tours in Fort Hood, Texas, For McClellan, Alabama, Korea, Germany, Yuma Proving Ground, West Point, New York, Johnston Island in the Pacific, and Panama.
Before retiring, John also served as the Provost Sergeant on Fort Huachuca, where he was the senior enlisted adviser to the Provost Marshal.
John was then hired as a Pima County Corrections Officer in 1994, where he was promoted to Sergeant four years later and to Lieutenant in 2006.
In his 22 years in law enforcement, John was known for his work with the at-risk youth and inmates diagnosed with mental illness. John volunteered with Court Appointed Special Advocates in Sierra Vista, where he advocated for abused and neglected children in the community.
John is survived by his wife, Teri, their two children, Jason and Jennifer, and grandchildren, Arianna Flores and Anthony Flores. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Johanna Meister.
John was a known prankster and an avid fisherman, whose infectious laugh and big heart touched his family, friends, and whoever was lucky enough to meet him. He loved camping, boating, black licorice and coffee, and most importantly, defending and helping the most vulnerable members of his community.
Services to be announced at a later date.
