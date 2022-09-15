SFC, Mike Quiroz, WWII, United States Army, retired, 97 Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Death Notice: SFC, Mike Quiroz, WWII, United States Army, retired, 97Date of Death: September 13, 2022Funeral Services: Committal services with military honors will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11AM at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags United States Army Wwii Mike Quiroz Military Military Honors Committal Death Notice Funeral Service Most Popular Buena teacher dies by suicide amid abuse accusations McNeal man says he killed stepfather over Bible dispute, other issues Implied candidate endorsement by city employees draws response from mayor Yellow Jackets top Globe 47-8 for first win of season Cancer forces Duarte to retire from law enforcement after 27 years New garrison commander wants to help grow local businesses State minimum wage increasing to $13.85 on Jan. 1 SSVEC seeks support for power project Warren may be site of new holiday celebration New ADIDC owner brings passion and resilience to the art of dance COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started