Paula Diane Worley, 59

WHETSTONE, ARIZONA—Paula Diane Worley, 59, of Whetstone, passed away on February 9, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona.

She was born on May 25, 1963, to Solomon and Lula (Wilson) Sinkfield in Waycross, Georgia. She graduated high school from Waycross High School Class of 1982 and was working on her master’s through University of Phoenix. Paula was a proud member of the United States Army. She worked as a Food Operations Manager for the United States Army. She served over twenty years before retiring at the rank of Sergeant First Class. After Retirement from the United States Army, Paula worked as a Contract Officer Representative for the United States Army for ten years and retired in 2021. On June 15th, 2000, she married Charles Worley in Savannah, Georgia. To this union they had three children. Paula and Charles lived in Whetstone, Arizona.

