WHETSTONE, ARIZONA—Paula Diane Worley, 59, of Whetstone, passed away on February 9, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona.
She was born on May 25, 1963, to Solomon and Lula (Wilson) Sinkfield in Waycross, Georgia. She graduated high school from Waycross High School Class of 1982 and was working on her master’s through University of Phoenix. Paula was a proud member of the United States Army. She worked as a Food Operations Manager for the United States Army. She served over twenty years before retiring at the rank of Sergeant First Class. After Retirement from the United States Army, Paula worked as a Contract Officer Representative for the United States Army for ten years and retired in 2021. On June 15th, 2000, she married Charles Worley in Savannah, Georgia. To this union they had three children. Paula and Charles lived in Whetstone, Arizona.
She was a member of First Full Gospel Baptist Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Paula is survived by her loving spouse of (23 years) Charles Worley; her children, (Son) Jason Worley (wife Doneisha Worley), (Daughter) Kristi (Boggs) Mackey (Husband Henry Mackey), (Son) Charles Jackson (wife LaDeidre Jackson); her siblings, Stanley Sinkfield, Sr. and Charles Sinkfield, eleven grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members. She was preceded in death by Her Father and Mother Solomon and Lula Sinkfield.
A memorial service was held at the Hatfield Funeral Home on February 16, 2023.
Funeral services will be held in Waycross, Georgia on February 25, 2023, at, at the New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Time to be determined.Burial will take place in the Oakland Cemetery, in Waycross, Georgia.Memorials are suggested to the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.