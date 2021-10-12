SFC, William Prentiss Griffis, 75

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
HEREFORD — William (Pappy) Prentiss Griffis, United States Army, Ret. 75, of Hereford, passed away on October 9, 2021, in Hereford, Arizona, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on September 26, 1946, to Jack and Grace Griffis in Washington, DC. He graduated with his master’s degree in Arts and Education from Virginia Polyterhnir Institute and bachelor’s degree in Science in Education. Pappy served his country in the US Army retiring in 2006 as SFC. His military career included two wars which he proudly and bravely served, Vietnam and Desert Storm. He married the love of his life on October 24, 2007. He adored her and they built a very happy life together.
Pappy enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son and grandchildren. He also enjoyed exploring and playing golf. He enjoyed his tractor, reading and spending time with his dog companions.
Pappy is survived by his loving spouse of 18 years, Lee Ann; 10 children, four local; son, Christopher (Jennifer) Griffis daughters, Wendy (Vincent) Fryer, April (Michael) Fryer, Heather (Tom) Lawley, Katie (Alex) Harp; 12 local grandchildren Michale, Brittany, Cara, Anthony, Ashley, Brandon, Joseph, Haley, Blake, David, Gabriel, and Christopher and 11 additional grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Todd Griffis.
Pappy’s absence will be deeply felt by not just his loving wife and family, but all his friends.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 12pm at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Donations can be made to Nancy Brua Animal Care Center in Sierra Vista, Arizona, flowers can be sent to Hatfield. Online condolences can be given at www.hatfieldfh.com.