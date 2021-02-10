SIERRA VISTA — The light in our world dimmed considerably this past week as Mike Moe left us for his journey to the other side. Though our sadness is profound, we are comforted that his transition was relatively quick and painless as he succumbed to a massive stroke. By his side were his loved ones, his spouse of many years, Kim, his loving daughter, Maria (spouse Scott), his devoted sons, Nicholas and Anthony, and his daughters-in-law, Taylor, and Alycia. There in spirit were his adoring grandchildren: Ronan, Ambroce, Carson, Charlotte, Felicia, Evangeline, Cecelia, Haven, and Lucas, as well as his dear nieces: Tina, Traci (spouse Ed), Michelle (spouse Mark), Robyn, Megan B, Megan S, and Rachel, nephews: Glenn (spouse Lila), David, Greg, Mitchell, Michael (spouse Crissy), Noe, Javier, and Miguel. He will be greatly missed by his dear friend Jeanine, sisters-in-law: Donna, Denise, Terri, Barb and Loretta, and his brothers-in-law: Hector, Kevin, and Ernest.
Mike was born in Oakland, California in 1946, the first year of the post-war baby boom, the first of five brothers, and had a stereotypical 50’s childhood. This year also saw the organization of his most beloved sports team, the San Francisco 49rs. This team would be hard pressed to find a more ardent fan. QB Joe Montana was second only to his children, and sometimes that was not a guarantee. Sports were a huge part of Mike’s life and he spent many a day as a youngster taking the city bus with his brothers to Candlestick park to see the San Francisco Giants play baseball.
As a teenager in the early 60’s Mike developed a love of music, that was his initiation into the Rock ‘n Roll concert scene that had its origins in the Bay area. He introduced his children to musical artists when they were just babes and watched with pride as they grew and showed a deep appreciation for the bands that he loved. His fondness for attending lively rock concerts continued throughout his life, especially going with his children to see more current bands and being the life of the party with all the young people because he knew the lyrics to all the songs.
Mike attended UC Berkeley for a short time and found himself in the center of the anti-war student protests and the onset of the counterculture movement. He would tell the story of his visit to the Black Panthers HQ during their Free Breakfast for Children Program. He went to donate several cases of eggs, knees shaking the whole time, fearing that as a “skinny little white guy with short hair” (because of his job) he might not be well received. To his delight, he was warmly welcomed with open arms and big smiles, and it was a moment he never forgot.
Mike was drafted in the late 60’s but was medically deferred, only to join the Army in 1972. He was recruited as an interrogator/debriefer and twice attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California for Polish and Czech. Mike had a strong affinity for languages, earning his bachelor’s degree in German, and later picking up Spanish, Italian, and Korean on his own as well as a smattering of several others. He loved his time in the Army and often said he would have done his job for free. He spent 22 years in uniform, only retiring when he reached a point where he no longer used the languages that he loved.
After retiring from the Army, Mike went back to school for a Masters in Education and discovered another love, teaching children. He, indeed, became a Master of the art, winning the love and respect of students and parents from all walks of life. Mr. Moe, as he came to be known, understood the connection that must be made between teacher and student, and cultivated that connection with the same love that he gave his own children, finding something special and teachable in each and every one. He especially enjoyed field trips where he could engage his students in real world situations and take them down the path to community, good citizenship, and kindness, the skills he felt were essential to teaching. He was remarkably successful as his students matured into adults and always remembered him. For what greater gift could a man ask then to be remembered for the good things he passed on to others.
Mike not only had the gift of engaging with children but was also a master at conversation with those of any age. He had the ability to make anyone he spoke with feel that they were, at that moment, the most important person in the world. He could do this because of his genuine love for humanity. He genuinely believed in the goodness of every human being and sought to bring that goodness to light and appreciate it.
One of his favorite activities was to go grocery shopping where he could run into numerous people and have conversations about any number of topics, all the while loading his cart with far more than his family could use to the consternation of his wife. Just another way to show his love.
Mike lived for his children and his grandchildren. If he engaged someone in a conversation, pictures from his phone of these loved ones were always included. He bragged endlessly of their achievements, and his pride in both children and grandchildren knew no bounds.
Mike Moschetti was a Giant of a Man. His passing has, most assuredly, made the world a little less bright, but we are all the better to have had him in it.
Due to COVID 19, a service of military honors and a celebration of Mike’s life will be held in late spring/early summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his favorite charity, St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, his favorite performers, The Laughing Pig Theater, or devote some time to your local public school. In his memory, let kindness and compassion guide the path of your life.
