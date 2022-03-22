SGT. Fernando ‘Chapo’ Chavez Cortez, 63

SIERRA VISTA — Chapo passed away suddenly on February 1, 2022, in his home in SIerra Vista, Arizona. He was born in Douglas, Arizona and raised in Pirtleville, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his father Guadalupe Cortez and his brother Mario. He is survived by his mother Juanita Medina, brothers Guadalupe "Fogy" Cortez and Tony Cortez, daughter Raven Priest (Clark), former wife DeLin Verdugo, and his nieces and nephews that he took care of.
Chapo was a friendly man that loved helping people. He wouldn't hesitate to help family, friends, and his neighbors. Chapo was always able to make friends everywhere he went. He was unforgettable and had many friends. Chapo left home at an early age to enlist in the Army. He spent 20 years in the military as a Sargeant serving in the Army and National Guard, He was honorable discharged and medically retired. He always wished he could re-enlist but his health prevented that.
Some of his favorite memories were traveling with the army and seeing places he dreamed of seeing. Chapo spent over 10 years working at the Douglas Department of Corrections. Some of his hobbies were hunting, playing bingo, fixing things and gardening. He recently bought a home in Sierra Vista and fixed it up to his liking. He was happy with his life in his final days. Chapo's most recent wish was to see a dinosaur museum with his daughter this summer.
Graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Douglas on Saturday, April 2, 2002 at 1 PM.