Death Notice: SGT, John Leo Koren Jr., 73
Date of Death: November 19, 2020
Funeral Services: A committal service with both military and Border Patrol honors will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Those attending services should arrive half an hour early.
