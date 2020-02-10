Sgt Major Roger L Warrick, 80

SIERRA VISTA—Roger Lucian Paul Warrick passed away February 6, 2020. He was born December 20, 1939 in Blair, Nebraska, the fifth child of Manley and Elnora Warrick. He entered the Army at age 17. He served or traveled in all 50 states and many countries including Korea, Vietnam, Japan and most European countries. He served in various units including the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions plus the Army Special Forces (Green Berets). He was awarded various medals including the Army Commendation Medals w/OLC, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, 2 Purple Hearts, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and the Legion of Merit. He also earned the Master Parachute badge with well over 100 jumps. He retired in 1983 with the rank of Sergeant Major.
He then began various endeavors including a tool store, bowling equipment sales, and sign making. He directed a weekly TV bowling tournament covering Southeast Colorado which aired on Fox’s Colorado Springs station. He was an avid bowler, winning titles in the Colorado State Bowling Association Senior Tournaments in 1996 and 1997. He bowled 279, 278 and 300 games in the 1997 Tournament for an 857 series, the highest ever bowled in Colorado at that time.
He and wife, Judy, moved to the Sierra Vista, Arizona area in 2000. He soon involved himself in Arizona bowling associations, serving as director and president of his local and a director of the state for many years. He was inducted into the local Copper Counties USBC Hall of Fame in 2010 and into the Arizona State USBC Hall of Fame in 2016. He won Desert Lanes Bowler of the Year for 2016-17. He also had a great love for golfing and going flying with his best friend.
He married Margie Marie Young in 1958 and together they had 7 children. He later married Judy Kay (Schwabauer) Trupp in 1988 and gained an additional son. He is survived by brother Sheldon Warrick, twin sons, David (Cecelia) and Steven (Cecilia), daughters Loretta Cordova, Bobbie (Joseph) Miceli, Terrie Burge, Pamela (Bryan) Hanson, Myra aka Neda (Johnnie) Linville and son Dan (Laura) Trupp plus numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by brother Birman and sisters Catherine and Corrine.
Visitation will be at Hatfield Funeral Home on February 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. A service with full military honors will be held at the Chapel at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635, on February 18, 2020 at noon. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1215 El Camino Real. Pastor Dave Shelton officiating.
