Shannon Hasse, 37

SIERRA VISTA - Shannon Hasse is finally Home. On December 28, 2020 she departed this earth, her physical body having been destroyed by an extremely aggressive cancer, to the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Our hearts are rejoicing at her Homecoming, even as we mourn the loss of this sweet, loving, faith-filled woman. She leaves behind her parents, Phil and Jean Hasse: her sister, Molly (Alex) Hildenbrandt and nieces, Hailey and Abigail, the loves of her life. She is also survived by her grandmother's Madeline Civiello and Marilynn Bottorff, many uncles, aunts and cousins who enriched her life through the years. Her last days were filled with encouraging messages from family, sweet friends, her coworkers at the Child Development Center on Ft. Huachuca and her church family at Calvary Chapel Sierra Vista. Special thanks for the care she received from Canyon Vista Medical Center, Southwest Cancer Center Sierra Vista, and especially Casa de la Paz hospice. Shannon's passionate vocation was teaching children. In lieu of flowers, Shannon's request is that you do something kind for a child, take them to lunch and really listen with your heart. There will be no service due to Covid. When it's safe to gather there will be a cookout and bonfire per Shannon's wishes.
Most Popular
-
300 inoculated at mass vaccination clinic in Douglas
-
Health department introduces vaccine registration hotline for seniors in Phase 1B
-
County sets up online vaccine registration
-
Virus cases prompt postponement of vehicular manslaughter trial
-
Pursuit of vehicles carrying illegals ends with two fatalities, officials say
-
Newly appointed magistrate declines position — for now
-
Abraham Flores Gatmen, 78
-
New vegan restaurant in Bisbee offers unique tastes
-
Videographer to sue Bisbee over behavior of ex-animal control officer, police
-
Good Morning: A presence in Washington
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.