Sharon Fulkerson, 87

SIERRA VISTA — Sharon Fulkerson passed away peacefully in Sierra Vista, Arizona on November 23, 2021 at the age of 87. She was the daughter of Bernadine and Lawrence Kelley of Detroit Michigan. The love of her life Clarence T. Fulkerson pre-deceased her in 2015 in Eugene Oregon. After his passing, Sharon moved to Arizona to be close to her longtime friend, Jan Van Wormer.
Sharon was a 1952 Rose Princess in Pasadena California, as well as a young model who graced the cover of some well-known magazines such as Ladies Home Journal and Pageant. The marriage to C.T. (as he was called by his friends) a Marine Lt., made quite a splash on the social scene.
Everyone who knew Sharon knew how much she loved dogs. She and C.T. did so much to further the sport of AKC Obedience. Together, they were both highly respected Obedience judges, trainers, and exhibitors in both Conformation and Obedience. Sharon consistently won High In Trial obedience competitions. Over many years she was invited to judge at many prestigious events throughout the country.
Sharon loved fashion and design. She was an accomplished seamstress and also loved to knit. Sharon was very generous with her creations, and we all considered ourselves lucky if we received something she created.
Her brother Lawrence Robert Kelley Jr. pre-deceased her. She is survived by her two nieces, Linda Harper and Sharon Andrade of California, and one nephew Michael Kelley of Arizona.
At Sharon’s request there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Semper Fi Fund 825 College Blvd, Ste102 PMB 609 Oceanside CA 92057. In support of wounded, critically ill and injured Marines.