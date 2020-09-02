Sharon Golding, 76

DOUGLAS–Sharon Lee Golding passed away August 28, 2020 in Douglas, Arizona. She was a Douglas native born December 2, 1943 to James and Agnes Golding.

Sharon worked at Phelps Dodge and Texaco 18th and A Avenue.

She is preceded in death by her parents James and Agnes Golding. Sharon is survived by daughters Valerie (Mark) Amador, Dawn Miller and Michelle (John) Grove. 6 grandchildren: Kevin, Emmeli, Shelby, A.J., Amanda, and Trinity. Also survived by sister Helen (Cookie) Middleton and brother Bruce (Lisa) Golding; nephews Timothy Golding and James Adams.

Sharon will be missed. We love and miss you!!

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

