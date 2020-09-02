Sharon Golding, 76

DOUGLAS–Sharon Lee Golding passed away August 28, 2020 in Douglas, Arizona. She was a Douglas native born December 2, 1943 to James and Agnes Golding.
Sharon worked at Phelps Dodge and Texaco 18th and A Avenue.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Agnes Golding. Sharon is survived by daughters Valerie (Mark) Amador, Dawn Miller and Michelle (John) Grove. 6 grandchildren: Kevin, Emmeli, Shelby, A.J., Amanda, and Trinity. Also survived by sister Helen (Cookie) Middleton and brother Bruce (Lisa) Golding; nephews Timothy Golding and James Adams.
Sharon will be missed. We love and miss you!!
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.