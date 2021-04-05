Sharon Jean McIntyre Keene, 81

SIERRA VISTA — Sharon Jean McIntyre Keene, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, colleague, director, teacher, musician, and friend, passed away at the age of 81 on Monday, March 22, 2021 after a seven month battle with cancer.
Sharon was born on November 5, 1939 in Sparta, Illinois to Harvey and Elva McIntyre. On March 31, 1961, Sharon married Edwin Ronald Keene and in 1962, she received her Bachelor of Sacred Music degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois.
Sharon taught high school choral music in Harvard, Illinois, for 25 of her 30 year teaching career. Under her leadership, the Harvard High School music department won state honors as the State Champion Music Department for Class B schools no less than eight times. Sharon began her career in sacred music at an early age when she became church organist at age twelve, having begun studying piano at age four. This became the foundation of her lifelong interest in sacred music.
Upon retiring from school teaching in 1994, Sharon and Ed moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1998 where she took on the volunteer role as director of the Sierra Vista Community Chorus. She also accepted the position as choir director at Faith Presbyterian Church in Sierra Vista, coming to the role after 30 years as choir director for the First Presbyterian Church in Harvard, Illinois. Music was always an important part of Sharon’s life, second only to her family.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Harvey, and her mother, Elva. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edwin, her four children, Lauri, Chris, Kevin, and Staci, and six grandchildren, Michael, Brooke, Orion, Hannah, Kai, and Ethan. She is also survived by her three foreign exchange children and their kids, Claudio (Chile • Josefa, Gonzalo), Luca (Italy), and Yuko (Japan • Aoi, Rin).
Due to continued Covid concerns, details about a memorial service to be held at a future date will be forthcoming. Please continue to follow at Facebook.com (sharon.keene.71) and CaringBridge.org (sharonkeene) for more information. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Faith Presbyterian Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona
