SIERRA VISTA — Sharon K. Barnett passed away on July 8, 2022, after a sudden illness. She was a 20-year resident of Sierra Vista, moving from the suburbs of Washington, DC in 2002. She was born on September 18, 1944, in Bedford, Indiana to Kenneth and Marilynn (Tatom) Fountain and graduated Shawswick High School in 1962.
Sharon had a lengthy career as a civilian U.S. Government employee. She spent much of her career at the Pentagon where she was working on September 11, 2001. The events of that day precipitated her decision to retire early to Sierra Vista, Arizona and build her forever home. She was active in the Kiwanis club for several years, and enjoyed attending concerts and events around town, and the free lectures at the library. She enjoyed many wonderful vacations, sightseeing adventures and cruises in her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Deanna Calvert. She is survived by her daughters Heather Williams, Cheryl (Patrick) Gunn, sisters Judy (Roy) Hackemeyer, Joyce (Steve) Hammel, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her daughters would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Banner UMC Tucson, ER Department, for their wonderful care in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Tatom Family Scholarship (contact Bill Tatom at williamjtatom@aol.com), the Nancy J. Brua Animal Shelter in Sierra Vista, Arizona, or the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org).