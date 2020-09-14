Sharon Kaye Young-Kee, 71

WILLCOX — Sharon Kaye Young-Kee of Willcox passed away at her home on September 7, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born in Snyder, Texas on December 20, 1948 to Ben and Martha Young. Sharon Kaye worked as a waitress and bartender in Willcox for many years. She loved her family and close friends. She is survived by her husband Danny Kee, her loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and sister.

A Celebration of Life for family and close friends was held at the Willcox Elks Lodge on Saturday, September 12, 2020. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

