HEREFORD—Sharon (Sherry) Marti, 84, was called to Heaven on August 26, 2023. After leading a remarkable life filled with love and laughter, Sherry succumbed to long-term lung disease and passed peacefully in her sleep.
Sherry married the love of her life John in 1959 at Ft. Carson, Colorado, and they had 63 blissful years together. She was proud to be an Army wife and supported her husband throughout his distinguished career.
Sherry and John moved to Cochise County in 1976 and fell in love with the area. Living first in Sierra Vista for several years, Sherry happily worked as a community volunteer and then later as an appointee to the Planning and Zoning Commission for the city. Sherry enjoyed her tenure immensely and was honored to serve the city of Sierra Vista.
In 1987, John and Sherry moved to Hereford and built their dream house. It was here that Sherry spent the remainder of her life, creating a loving and peaceful home for her family. Her passion for life and her family filled her whole world and encompassed every decision that she made. Sherry was happiest surrounded by her family and dogs, and working outside in the garden; she believed that it was impossible to have too many flowers and plants. "Nana's Garden" was truly a piece of Heaven on Earth and a respite for all.
Sherry is survived by her beloved husband John Marti, devoted daughter Michelle Martinez, and cherished granddaughters Kimberly Martinez Smith and Stefanie Martinez.
Even though Sherry is no longer with her family and friends in the physical sense, her love and devotion will live on forever. Her family would like to especially thank the caring and compassionate individuals at Valor Hospice for making Sherry's final days peaceful and comfortable.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Sherry Marti at a future date.