Sharon (Sherry) Marti, 84

HEREFORD—Sharon (Sherry) Marti, 84, was called to Heaven on August 26, 2023. After leading a remarkable life filled with love and laughter, Sherry succumbed to long-term lung disease and passed peacefully in her sleep.

Sherry married the love of her life John in 1959 at Ft. Carson, Colorado, and they had 63 blissful years together. She was proud to be an Army wife and supported her husband throughout his distinguished career.

Tags