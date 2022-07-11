Sharon Van Loan, 82

HEREFORD--Sharon L. Van Loan passed away on June 3. She was a 16-year resident, moving from Eugene, Oregon in 2006.
Sharon was born in Dallas, Oregon on July 21, 1939, the oldest child of Ken and Marie (Theiss) Smith. After graduating from high school, Sharon married Roger Van Loan on September 14, 1957. They moved to Eugene not long after, where Roger worked 30 years for Eugene Water and Electric Board and Sharon was a homemaker and worked part-time in retail.
Family and faith were the two things most important to Sharon. A long-time parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eugene, Sharon was actively involved in several church organizations and activities, including Catholic Daughters of America, where she was chairperson of several committees, Treasurer, Secretary, and as court Regent, a position that was especially challenging for Sharon given her shy nature. She enjoyed sewing (making a lot of clothes for her kids), crafting, baking, and traveling with Roger in their RV. After Roger retired, they traveled the country extensively, visiting all but five states. Sharon moved with Roger to Hereford in 2006, where they continued enjoying retired life until Roger's passing in 2016 after 58 years of marriage. Sharon was involved in church ministries and activities at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Sierra Vista, including folding bulletins, linens, Art and Environment (decorating), and membership in and serving as Secretary for the OLM Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society. Sharon was also honored to be an altar server, since it was something that girls were not allowed to do when she was younger. She was especially happy serving with her daughter and granddaughter.
Sharon is survived by her three children, Mike of Woodland, Washington, Ron of Benson, and Christie (Eric) Jensen of Hereford; four grandchildren, Tiffany, Christopher, Devon, and Caelan; five great-grandchildren, Sylus, Maddie, Athena, Aspen, and Willow; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Tracer, of Junction City, Oregon, and sister-in-law, Pat Smith, of Dallas, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her parents Ken and Marie Smith, her husband Roger, her brother-in-law Arnold (Skip) Tracer, and her brother Dwight (Skip) Smith. Sharon is missed by many, but she is now reunited with her loved ones.
Mass will be held on Thursday, July 21, at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Sierra Vista. Inurnment will follow at the Mother Teresa Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church.