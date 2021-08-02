DOUGLAS — Shawn Luke Belieu on Saturday, July 17, 2021, Shawn Luke Belieu (32) passed away in Tucson, Arizona. He resided in Douglas, Arizona. He was born on October 9, 1988 in Vancouver, Washington to Robert and Tammy Belieu (DeBusk). Shawn attended Mark Morris High School in Long View, Washington where he maintained a 4.0 GPA. He had a degree in computer graphics and design and was a certified diesel mechanic. He was owner and operator of Belieu Enterprises with a logo of B.E.S.T. Shawn had a wife, Amanda Lindsey and two step-children Treyten and Harley. Shawn was survived by his parents, Robert and Tammy and step-father Michael E. Lindsey. His grandparents Jim (Nadine) Belieu, Brinda Adams Belieu, Edna (Steven) Rand and siblings Steven (Barbara) Tiffany, Sky Belieu, David, Brystan, Trish Lombard. He is also survived by his great-aunt Dee Martinez, uncles Ryan DeBusk and Rick Belieu, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Shawn will be loved and missed by too many to count. Shawn was preceded in death by his great-grandmother Lois Manning; Grandfather Ronnie J. DeBusk, brother Michael D. Lindsey and his pre-born son O’Rian Belieu. Shawn liked to bungee jump, sky dive, surf, swim and go camping. He was on a swim team and was selected to join the U.S. Olympic swim team and he loved 80’s music. His final arrangements are being handled at Brown Page Mortuary in Douglas, Arizona. A celebration of Shawn’s life was held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. at Douglas Tabernacle Church.
