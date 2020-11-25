Shelby McConnell

SIERRA VISTA — We are heartbroken to announce Shelby McConnell passed into our Lord's hands on October 17, 2020 leaving her children, grandchildren, sisters and friends behind on her final journey into God's hands. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and beloved Aunt Mary. Safe travels honey, see you on the other side. Private services requested by family.

