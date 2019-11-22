Shelley Marie Lynn, 53
SIERRA VISTA—Shelley Marie Lynn left this world at the age of 53 in case God needed help herding cats. Shelley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 18, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Shelley called Sierra Vista her home for nearly 40 years.
Shelley was born on February 15, 1966 in Midland, Michigan. Shelley spent her early childhood years playing in the forests in Michigan. She moved to Sierra Vista when she was a teenager. She attended Buena High School and Cochise College. Shelley held many jobs around town but her most important job was raising her two children. In Shelley’s recent years, she considered herself self employed as she ran a “Soup Kitchen” for feral cats. She was most excited to start a new chapter in her life as a grandmother to her grandson who is due in January. Those who had the honor of knowing our mother, knew that she was very kind, compassionate and witty. She was very generous and would give up whatever she had to help a friend in need. She was very laid back, held no judgements and loved her cats, Coca Cola and Alice Cooper.
Shelley is survived by her two children, Christopher Lynn and Cassandra Lynn and her mother Pamela Novak. Shelley is also survived by her two brothers, Michael Novak (Lisa) and Kenneth Stuber, and her niece Arianna Novak. Shelley was also survived by her tribe of cats both domesticated and feral and an enormous circle of friends. Even in Shelley’s final weeks, her kind light and sense of humor brought joy to everyone around her.
A resurrection mass will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Sierra Vista on November 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to the Humane Society or local animal shelter, so our mother may continue her mission to feed and love all the cats of the world.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.