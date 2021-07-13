Sherril Lynn Ramirez, 59

TUCSON — With great sadness we announce the death of Sherril Lynn Ramirez (Plough). Sherril passed peacefully in her sleep on July 8, 2021 at her home in Tucson, Arizona. She was 59 years old. Sherril was born to James Roger Plough and Ruby Lee Plough (Hill) on November 21, 1961 in Olathe, Kansas. She had three siblings: Rhonda L. Swihart, Cindy J. Hopkins, and James P. Plough.
Sherril lived most of her life in Arizona, growing up in Tucson. Sherril attended Flowing Wells High School where she played basketball for the women’s basketball team. She graduated in 1979. Sherril was married to Vincent Alex Ramirez from 1984 to 1996 and had six children: Joshua V. Ramirez, Matthew A. Ramirez, Levi J. Ramirez, Casey Jo Ramirez, Stephanie M. Moller (Ramirez) and Stacey L. Ramirez.
Sherril will always be remembered for her unwavering love, support and dedication to her children and grandchildren. She was a kind and gentle soul who showed God’s love to everyone. She had a unique sense of humor and silliness that always brought a smile to those around her. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Sherril is survived by her children, Joshua Ramirez (37), Matthew Ramirez (35) (wife Casey), Levi Ramirez (32), Casey Jo Ramirez (30), Stephanie Moller (27) (husband Drew), and Stacey Ramirez (27); grandchildren, Nora Lee Moller (3), Cara Marie Moller (2), and Alex Michael Ramirez (7 months); parent, Ruby Plough (81); siblings, Rhonda Swihart, Cindy Hopkins, and James P. Plough. She is predeceased by her father, James R. Plough.
Sherril made the world kinder with her dedication to loving, nurturing, and helping everyone. She will be greatly missed. May she rest in peace.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 (9:00 A.M.) at First Baptist Church located at 983 S. Ocotillo Ave., Benson, Arizona 85602. Interment will follow the services (10:00–10:30 A.M.) and take place at the High Street Cemetery located at 750 S. High Street, Benson, Arizona 85602. Reception will follow interment and take place at the First Baptist Church.
Flowers may be sent to 202 E. 6th St. Benson, Arizona 85602.