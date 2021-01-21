BISBEE — Sherry Lynn Davis Marcell passed away Jan. 13, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona.
Sherry was born April 28, 1942 in Bisbee to parents Wesley and Inez Boat Davis. After graduating from Bisbee High School in 1960, she attended Lamson Business College in Phoenix. She was employed as a secretary at Fort Huachuca prior to her marriage to James Russell Marcell. Sherry and James had three children — Vincent, Brian and Stacy. Sher retired from Cochise County after working in the Board of Supervisors office and eventually serving as the first Cochise County Elections Director. She had a huge campaign button collection and loved to listen to CNN.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Jim Bonham, her children: eight grandchildren - Raymie Day, Scott Marcell, Koral Marcell, Nathan Buhr, Micheal Ballantyne, Torrie Fortune, Wesley Foster and Todd Schriver-Marcell: five great-grandchildren - Kolby, Ethan, Jazzy, Alexa, and Jasper: two nieces - Lori Fortenberry and Kimberly Bonham.
Sherry was lovingly known as "Nonnie" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her large extended family. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to Friends of Cochise County Library, Drawer AK, Bisbee, Arizona, 85603.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.