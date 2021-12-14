Shirley Ann Brien, 79

BENSON — Shirley Ann Brien, age 79, passed away on December 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson. She was born July 2, 1942 in Bad Axe, Michigan to Harry and Vernita. In 1960, she graduated from Catalina High School in Tucson and eloped and married her soulmate, Raymond, who preceded her in death in 2014.
Shirley spent many years in New Hampshire raising her family and working. In 1995, she resigned from her position as Benefits Manager at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, and she and Raymond retired to Arizona where they established a ranch in Tombstone.
Shirley is survived by her son and wife Richard and Gwen Brien; daughter and husband Cheryl and Jay Hislop; daughter and partner Eileen and Danny Regnier; ten grandchildren Joey Boucher, Misty Champagne, Melissa Simard, Adam Barss, Jonathon Barss, Amber Parker, Rafael Adames, Amanda Rae, Hannah Brien, and Taylor Brien; twenty-two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Leroy and Kenneth, son Joey, and daughter Anita.
Shirley leaves behind a loving family and many dear friends. She was very active in and loved her church. She was a kind and giving soul and supported numerous charitable organizations. She adored her dogs, cats, birds, chickens, and fish. She was an avid reader, prolific gardener, and expert knitter and quilter. Shirley created countless, precious quilts and handmade keepsakes for family and friends. She will be missed.
Family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life on December 30 at 1:00p at the Living Faith Fellowship at 1028 North Pomerene Road Benson Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Living Faith Fellowship.