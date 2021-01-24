Shirley E. Shepherd, 85

PEARCE-SUNSITES — Shirley E. Shepherd of Pearce-Sunsites, Arizona; and previously of Golden and Grand Lakes, Colorado, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, November 9, 1935, she is survived by her loving husband and golfing partner, Glenn A. Shepherd; a sister, Judith Rae Deery of Jamestown, North Dakota; by sons and daughters-in-law David and Shannon Johnson of Grand Lake, Colorado, Dan and Laura Johnson of Keystone, Colorado; and by step-son Robert M. Shepherd also of Colorado. Shirley will be missed by her many friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Denice Eagan and her son Jeffery Johnson of Golden, Colorado.
Cremation will be by Westlawn Chapel in Willcox, Arizona, with a Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date. The family requests no flowers. Contributions can be made to you favorite charity or to St. Jude Catholic Church in Pearce-Sunsites.
You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.