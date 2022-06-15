Shirley M. (James) Jones, 73

BISBEE — Shirley M. (James) Jones was born August 16th, 1948 in Bisbee, Arizona, to Harland and Bonnie James. She passed away on June 12th, 2022 at her home in Bisbee, Arizona. She graduated from Bisbee High School in 1966 and was a member of the second graduating class of the Cochise College Nursing Program. She married Willie Jones on October 6th, 1975. She worked several jobs throughout the years including positions with the US Government, the Copper Queen Hospital, VisionQuest, Queen Mine Tours, and the City of Bisbee. In 1988, she joined the Bisbee Unified School District #2 where she served as a School Nurse until her retirement in May, 2005. She was well known for her dedication to her family, friends, and her community.
She was a member of the Bisbee Senior Association, Class of ’66 Group, Copper City Women’s Club, City of Bisbee Charter Review Committee, and the Treasurer of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #16. She also enjoyed leather working and spending time with her family and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of almost 42 years, Willie Jones, her parents, Harland and Bonnie James, and her brother Steven James.
She is survived by her sisters, Sharon James Worland and Judy James of Thatcher; son, James (Amanda) Jones of Fernandina Beach, Florida; daughter, Cassandra Jones of Sierra Vista; grandsons, Edward and Kage Sullivan of Sierra Vista; granddaughters, Hailey and Sydney Jones of Fernandina Beach, Florida and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Bisbee Senior Association Center in Bisbee on Saturday, June 18th at 11 am. A private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Bisbee Senior Association or St. Jude’s Hospital.