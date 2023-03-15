Shirley Riedel, 78

SIERRA VISTA-The friends and community of the Riedel family are invited to attend the memorial services of Shirley “Rustee” Riedel to be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ. The full obituary can be viewed at www.myheraldreview.com

