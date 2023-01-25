SHIRLEY “RUSTEE” RIEDEL, 78

SIERRA VISTA—On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Shirley “Rustee” Riedel passed away peacefully with her devoted husband Jerry and brother Charles by her side. She was 78 years old.
She was born in Yakima, Washington on July 1, 1944, and was the oldest of seven children born to Darrel and Ruby Robertson. Her family moved from Washington to Excelsior Springs, Missouri in December 1952 where her father established his veterinarian practice. She grew up in Excelsior Springs attending grade school and church at St. Ann Catholic Church. Shirley graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1962 where she was very involved in many activities, especially enjoying taking parts in school plays. After graduation, she attended NWMS college. In 1964, the local Sheraton Elms Hotel employed her as the Activities Director. In 1967, she moved to Kansas City and worked in the medical and insurance industries. While living in Kansas City, she met her constant companion and love of her life. Shirley and Jerry were married on November 16, 1977. In 1982, they moved to Indiana where Jerry completed Graduate School of Engineering. From 1985-1996, work opportunities in Jerry’s career with the Corps of Engineers (COE) brought them to Las Vegas, Fort Leonard Wood, and Waynesville, Missouri where Shirley worked for CMSU. They relocated to several towns in Missouri while Jerry continued working for the COE. In 1990, his career brought them back to Kansas City and Shirley worked for Missouri Social Services. In 1996, they moved to Versailles, Missouri purchasing and establishing their survey business. Shirley was the President of Riedel Surveying & Engineering Company, Inc. and Jerry was the Technical Manager. They established a highly qualified reputation throughout the state. In 2014, they retired and moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Shirley was an active member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. She was a 50 year member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority and a current member of the AZ Torchbearer Theta Chapter. In Versailles, you could see “Rustee” sporting in her flashy 1961 Impala convertible with her Beta Sigma Phi license plate proudly displayed. Shirley was an avid reader, supporter of many organizations, and charities. She and her husband loved and missed their five furry children but had continued taking care of their numerous feathered friends flocking to their outdoor garden. “Rustee” was known for her fiery red hair, quick-witted humor, her boldness of beliefs, and generous spirit.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and two nephews. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, brothers Charles Robertson (Jennie), Vail, Arizona and Mike Robertson, Lawson, Missouri; sisters Sheila Gatlin (Roger), Excelsior Springs, Missouri; Sondra McFall (Jim), Lawson, Missouri; Sherri Branson Hurt, Excelsior Springs, Missouri; Sibyl Yelton (Al), Excelsior Springs, Missouri.; numerous nephews and nieces, and an abundance of friends and sorority sisters.
A memorial mass will be held in Shirley’s honor at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church on January 29, 2023. The Last Rites were administered while Shirley was hospitalized at Banner University Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Heart Foundation, Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority, and St. Andrew Catholic Church. A graveside memorial service will take place in March at the Fort Huachuca National Cemetery, plans are pending.