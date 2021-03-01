Death Notice: Shirley Shepherd, 85

Date of Death: January 16, 2021

Funeral Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Pearce. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

