Shirley Shotton, 88

SUBLETTE, KANSAS—Shirley Ruth Wait Shotton passed away on September 5, 2021. She was born on November 2, 1932 in Finney County, Kansas to the late Raymond and Allie Wass Wait. Shirley married her high school sweetheart: Victor Lynn Shotton in Sublette, Kansas on July 18, 1951 and began a family together.
Shirley was an entrepreneur at heart. She designed and patented an irrigation sleeve in 1967 and sold them throughout the U.S. and ran Shotton Sleeve Company in Sublette for many years prior to moving to Willcox, Arizona. When her family moved to Willcox, Shirley established Shotton Insurance Agency which she ran for over 30 years until her retirement. Shirley was an active member of the Willcox Hospital Board and she and Victor were members of Willcox United Methodist Church.
In her spare time, Shirley enjoyed playing Bridge and spending time with her friends. She loved dancing with her husband. Shirley was kind, loving, and generous and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 70 years, Victor; parents; brother, Charles Wait; and a grandson, Carson Shotton. Shirley leaves behind her children, Vicki Carr (Brad); Bradford Shotton (Julie); Chad Shotton; and Ami Shotton-Heil (Vincent); 11 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; siblings, Raymond D. Wait (Barbara), and Ardis Wait; sister-in-law, Shirley Wait; and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
A graveside service will be held at Haskell County Cemetery, Sublette, Kansas on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Erwin presiding. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Sublette on Friday, September 17, 2021 from noon to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Haskell County Historical Society in care of Swaim Funeral Home, P.O. Box 607, Sublette, KS 67877. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.