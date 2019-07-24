Soon Oh Benson, 89

Sierra Vista— It is with profound sadness the church family announce the passing of Soon Oh Benson in her 89th year, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, with her church family by her side at her home.
Soon, a daughter of the late Hak Suh Lee and Hak Kyung (Kim) Lee was born in Seoul, Korea on February 6, 1930, and she witnessed incredible changes to the world she lived.
After the Korean War, Soon met her husband to be Raymond T. Benson. They were married in Korea and, with her husband, Soon immigrated to the United States in 1959, and they settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Soon lived a full life as a wonderful wife to Raymond and as a cherished friend to her church and community. She loved to cook, take care of the garden, and do sewing.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Raymond T. Benson; her brother, Kyung Yong Lee; and her sisters, Soon Ie and Wang Hi.
Soon dearly loved her husband and fellow church members. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Funeral services and celebration of Soon’s life will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway, 92, Sierra Vista. Rites of Committal and burial will follow at Post Cemetery, Fort Huachuca. A visiting hour for Soon will proceed her services on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hatfield’s. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Widow Support Center, at the Main Gate to Fort Huachuca by 12:15 p.m.
