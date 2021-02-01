Stanley C. Nitso II, 77

OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA — Stanley C. Nitso II, 77 passed away with the love of his life by his side. He is survived by his wife, Glory and four children, seven grandsons, and twelve great grandchildren.

A pilot with two engineering degrees and an MBA, after leaving the military supported the Pacific Missile Range and Western Test Range as a computer systems engineer and tempest inspector. He then traveled the globe as a diplomatic courier prior to returning to the states were he continued working with computer systems, and as an satellite systems engineer, and mission controller supporting many of the space shuttle missions. He went on to provide post graduate aerospace instruction for the military, before returning to the computer systems and configuration management work prior to retiring and becoming a (snowbird). His love of his family was his greatest accomplishment.

