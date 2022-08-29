Stanley Lee Sheveland, 82

HUACHUCA CITY — Stanley Lee Sheveland age 82, of Huachuca City, Arizona passed away at his home on the evening of Thursday, August 25, 2022, while holding the hand of his beloved wife of 62 years. Stan (or “Stan the Man”) as many knew him, was born on February 25, 1940, in Waupaca, Wisconsin to Florence Elgie and Guy Sheveland. He joined the Army in 1958 and was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina where he met the love of his life, Joyce Butler. They married on April 14th, 1960, and raised their family, first living in California and then moving to Huachuca City, Arizona in the 1970’s where they settled permanently. Stan will be deeply missed by his wife Joyce (Butler) Sheveland of Huachuca City, Arizona, and children, Kenneth (Pat) Sheveland of Motley, Minnesota, Mary (Tony) Petrous of Burleson, Texas, Billy (Heather) Sheveland of Mission, South Dakota, Florence Sheveland of Douglas, Arizona, Tim (Emily) Mackey of Bonney Lake, Washington, grandchildren, Jennifer Sheveland of Phoenix, Arizona, Jason (Mary) Petrous of Blytheville, Arkansas, Brittany Sheveland of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Trevor (Leah) Norman-Sheveland of Chaska, Minnesota, Aaron Carpenter of Browerville, Minnesota, Sasha Petrous of Winterhaven, Florida, Thomas (Caitlin) Sheveland of Bow, New Hampshire, Ashley Sheveland, California, twelve great-grandchildren who he absolutely adored, his sister, Roxy Sheveland of Huachuca City, Arizona, and his very special friends Thomas, Margaret and Alex. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Guy, his brother Leslie (Les) Sheveland, and his grandson, Coleman.Stan fulfilled his military obligation where he earned the Parachutist Badge and was honorably discharged on July 8, 1960. The family moved to California until the 1970’s when they relocated to the Whetstone area by Huachuca City, Arizona where he was the Lead Custodian for the Sierra Vista School District until his retirement. Stan loved Nutty Buddy Bars, hard salami, and working like crazy while his motor was always running! He loved the great outdoors where he was a Boy Scout leader in California, enjoyed camping in the mountains, liked to fish, loved feeding his birds in the front yard and the coyotes out back! But what Stan loved most was his family where he loved nothing more than to have his family gather together and to hang pictures of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the walls of his home!