Stella Pearl Taylor, 92

SIERRA VISTA— Stella Pearl Taylor, 92, died peacefully on February 6, 2023 at her home in Sierra Vista, surrounded by her family. She passed due to complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born November 3, 1930 in Caraway, Arkansas.

Her greatest joy in life was her family; she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Pearl was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and always put Christ first in her life.

