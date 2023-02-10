SIERRA VISTA— Stella Pearl Taylor, 92, died peacefully on February 6, 2023 at her home in Sierra Vista, surrounded by her family. She passed due to complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born November 3, 1930 in Caraway, Arkansas.
Her greatest joy in life was her family; she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Pearl was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and always put Christ first in her life.
Pearl also loved making crafts, especially country dolls and sock monkeys. She was a regular at Art-in-the-Park, Holiday A’fair, and Roadrunner craft shows. She enjoyed selling her items as much as making them.
Pearl is survived by her husband of 64 years, Freddy Taylor, and her children Elizabeth (Gary) Bacon, Lee (Dawna) Taylor, and Leonard (Lisa) Taylor, and sisters Beverly Reece and Vandalla McDonald. Grandchildren Heather Fitzsimmons, Holly Bacon, Sarah Bacon, Courtney Carrillo, Marilee Ferguson, Taralyn Driskell, Emma Ramirez, Andrew Taylor, and Audrey Edwards, plus numerous great-grandchildren.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Emma Overman, brothers James Overman and J. L. Overman, sisters Emma Lee Grogan, Carlene McHalffey, Eunice Overman, and Shirley Brandon.
A memorial service for Pearl will be held at the Sierra Vista Church of Christ (815 El Camino Real) at 10am on Saturday, Feb 11, 2023.